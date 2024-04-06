Backstage news on controversial WWE star's status ahead of WrestleMania XL - Reports

WrestleMania XL is just a few hours away, and many top names in the industry are preparing for some of the biggest matches of their careers. Meanwhile, a recent report has shed some light on a controversial WWE star’s status ahead of The Show of Shows.

Fans will be treated to some big matches involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Seth Rollins, and Bayley over two nights of WrestleMania XL. This will ensure that the premium live event ends up being a successful show to set up future storylines.

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is reportedly in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for WrestleMania XL. According to PWInsider Elite, Steveson was brought in by WWE for the weekend. He had previously worked in dark matches during SmackDown, and last wrestled in front of a live audience in February.

It is unconfirmed whether Gable Steveson is planned for anything on NXT Stand & Deliver or either night of WrestleMania XL. WWE fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the Olympic gold medalist who made his NXT debut in July 2023 in a program against Baron Corbin.

The two men had a match at NXT The Great American Bash 2023, but the match ended in a double count-out. While there was a lot more left in the rivalry, the creative team pulled back Gable and did not inject him into any more televised matches. The uncertainty about his in-ring future continues to grow as he has not been used much in recent months.

Gable Steveson was previously rumored to appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

This is not the first time that news has emerged regarding Gable Steveson’s backstage status in WWE. He has not done anything of note in the Stamford-based company yet, and fans want to see what he is capable of in the ring.

Gable was among the pool of 30 men rumored to be at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event earlier this year. The rumors stemmed from social media, but they were later quashed and Steveson was not featured in the premium live event.

The 23-year-old star will need to do a lot to grab the attention of the WWE Universe if he plans to become a big name in the Stamford-based company. Fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds for the Olympic gold medalist.

