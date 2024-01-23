Backstage news on WWE keeping controversial star out of the Royal Rumble - Reports

A controversial WWE Superstar was rumored to be featured at the 37th annual Royal Rumble next Saturday. However, the latest word from backstage brings terrible news for the fanbase.

Gable Steveson joined WWE in mid-2021. The Olympic gold medalist made some appearances while training, then finally debuted in a double count-out against Baron Corbin at NXT Deadline last summer. The 23-year-old has not returned to TV but has won 11 straight matches at non-televised events. WWE brought Steveson to work SmackDown dark matches earlier this month.

The two-time NCAA champion was among the rumored names on social media for the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, backstage talk in early January said Steveson was not penciled in for the Men's Royal Rumble as of then.

Triple H-led WWE creative has booked Steveson in this dark match run instead of The Rumble because they want him to have more reps in front of live arena crowds, according to PWInsider. They are currently experimenting with the University of Minnesota graduate as he worked the role of a heel in Friday's win over Grimes.

The backstage update said Steveson's recent dark matches are not related to any Rumble plans, and at last check, he still was not in the creative mix for Saturday's event. It's been reiterated that sources have heard no credible talk of Steveson making his Royal Rumble debut as a surprise entrant, but that could always change.

Steveson is expected to be at all upcoming SmackDown tapings, but he is still on the official NXT roster. There's no word yet on when Damon Kemp's brother will return to WWE TV, but he has supporters within the company.

A WWE Hall of Famer endorses Gable Steveson.

Gable Steveson's WWE career is just starting, but he's already becoming somewhat of a polarizing talent. Many fans reacted harshly to a recent report on the 23-year-old working SmackDown dark matches.

The Olympic gold medalist defeated Cameron Grimes in a dark match on Friday and was bashed by fans for his work in the ring. Despite the heat, Kurt Angle has high hopes for Steveson's future.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet for his Insight podcast, Angle praised Steveson and predicted a great future for the 23-year-old. The WWE Hall of Famer also remarked whether "The Next Kurt Angle" will have charisma and the in-ring skills to match.

"First of all, he's an incredible athlete. You know, he not only incredible on the mat wrestling, I mean, this kid, you know, he can do backflips. He's really athletic, super athletic. And I think he's gonna have a great future. I just don't know how entertaining he's gonna be," he said.

Angle continued:

"I know that he loves to talk, a lot of his friends that I talked to say he's kind of a loudmouth, which is kind of good. Because you want to... He has potential. I think he's going to be pretty good. And so I expect him to have a great career. I don't know if he's going to have the career I had, but I think he could he could definitely," he said.

Steveson has a bond with Angle as they were the only Olympic gold medalists in WWE until Tamyra Mensah-Stock signed in 2023. Angle's retirement came as a loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, and Steveson's debut came as a double count-out with Corbin at The Great American Bash. Steveson was at Angle's side for his 54th birthday celebration on SmackDown in December 2022.

