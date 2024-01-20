"Triple H should fire this criminal for good," "Cut losses"- WWE Universe doesn't want 23-year-old star on Friday Night SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is often known as the land of opportunities, and the show's quality has drastically improved under Triple H's creative leadership. Recently, fans reacted to a report that spoke about a 23-year-old star's future, and they don't want him on the brand.

In 2021, Gable Steveson signed with WWE and started his journey to become a top star in the promotion. Steveson was unseasoned, but the old regime had high hopes for the star, which is why they immediately added him to the Monday Night RAW roster during the annual WWE Draft.

After a few appearances, he went back to the developmental brand and recently started appearing for dark matches on SmackDown. A new report from PWInsider Elite stated that he will be on every dark match going forward. Fans discovered the report and reacted to it.

Check out some reactions below:

Fans don't want the star to join the blue brand permanently due to the allegations that surround him. It will be interesting to see what the management has in store for Steveson as he continues to work dark matches on Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Famer has high hopes for Gable Steveson

Apart from a handful of main roster appearances, Gable Steveson has spent the majority of his time on WWE's developmental brand, honing his craft and working with new and old stars.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet of Insight, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about Gable Steveson. Regardless of the backlash from fans, Angle has high hopes for the star in the industry. Angle said:

"First of all, he's an incredible athlete. You know, he not only incredible on the mat wrestling, I mean, this kid, you know, he can do backflips. He's really athletic, super athletic. And I think he's gonna have a great future. I just don't know how entertaining he's gonna be."

He added:

"I know that he loves to talk, a lot of his friends that I talked to say he's kind of a loudmouth, which is kind of good. Because you want to... He has potential. I think he's going to be pretty good. And so I expect him to have a great career. I don't know if he's going to have the career I had, but I think he could he could definitely."

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what Gableson does in his career in the Stamford-based promotion.

What are your thoughts on Steve Gableson? Sound off in the comment section below.

