Sheamus set for in-ring return on next week's WWE RAW; Multiple matches announced for the show

WWE United States Champion Sheamus has been away from in-ring action on Monday Night RAW for quite a while. The Celtic Warrior sustained a severe injury almost a month ago as he was fighting Humberto Carrillo during a match.

WWE has now announced that Sheamus will be making his highly anticipated in-ring return on next week's episode of RAW. It was revealed during this week's show that The Celtic Warrior has been medically cleared to compete and will defend his US Title against arch-nemesis, Humberto Carrillo.

Sheamus will be looking to get revenge on the Mexican superstar, who put him out of action in the first place.

Apart from the title bout, three other matches were also announced for next week's show. Omos is all set to make his singles debut against Erik of The Viking Raiders. Ivar will take on AJ Styles as well.

Ricochet will face fellow Money in the Bank Ladder match participant John Morrison once again in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

It will be an interesting episode of Monday Night RAW, as we build up to Money in the Bank.

How did Sheamus get injured?

The last time Sheamus we saw in a WWE ring was on the May 31st episode of Monday Night RAW. The United States Champion faced both Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo in consecutive matches.

Unfortunately for Sheamus, the night ended on a sour note. Not only did he lose both matches, but the Celtic Warrior was also on the receiving end of a blow from Carrillo which ultimately resulted in his month-long absence.

Sheamus had to undergo surgery to repair the damage he sustained during the match. However, he refused to vacate the title and did make some sporadic appearances on RAW.

