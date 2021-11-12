“I can't stand that bleeding muppet” – Sheamus unleashes verbal attack on unsuspecting Football star

WWE Superstar Sheamus had some harsh words for Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker before his match in Manchester last night as part of WWE's UK tour.

The former WWE Champion is a big football fan and is a lifelong Liverpool FC supporter, while Kyle Walker plays for Liverpool's arch-rivals and current Premier League champions Manchester City.

The English footballer was recently slammed by The Celtic Warrior, who believes the defender is running from him because "he doesn't have the stones to look him in the eyes." In a video posted on WWE's Twitter before the event, Sheamus was at the Etihad Stadium in a Liverpool shirt, where he described his thoughts on the star defender:

"Either way, there's one thing I can't stand, one particular person that really grinds my gears, and that's Kyle Walker. I can't stand that bleeding muppet. I'm here at Manchester City and where's Kyle? He's run away because he doesn't have the stones to look me in the eye."

The former Royal Rumble winner had some praise for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for the work he has done for the Mancunian club but believes this will be Liverpool's year again.

Sheamus has previously called out Cristiano Ronaldo

Sheamus is famously known for winding up footballers who play for Manchester clubs. The Celtic warrior's incident with Kyle Walker wasn't the first altercation he had with footballers. He had previously called out five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo for being phony:

"But even if he scores a penalty, he's all about the camera mate, you know what I mean? Shirt off, 'where's the camera?' Even if he scores a penalty. I'm not knocking the guy or hating on him, but he knows exactly what he is doing." (H/T- liverpoolecho.uk)

The former King of The Ring stated that the Portuguese star wouldn't last five minutes in the ring as he's all about the showmanship, not physicality.

On WWE TV, Sheamus recently got drafted to WWE SmackDown. Most recently, on WWE's UK tour, Sheamus teamed up with WALTER and faced Cesaro and Finn Balor in a tag team match but lost the bout. As part of a stipulation set by Kyle Walker, The Celtic Warrior had to wear a Manchester City shirt.

