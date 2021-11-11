Finn Balor makes swift in-ring return after injury scare

Finn Balor has made a swift return to the ring after a minor injury scare during WWE's UK tour.

Balor was pulled from the Live Event at Leeds, and it was reportedly due to a minor injury. There was some concern and speculation about The Prince's Survivor Series status, but fans don't have to worry anymore.

As per a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Finn Balor was back in action in the Manchester Live Event, teaming up with Cesaro to beat Walter and Sheamus.

"[Finn] Balor was held off yesterday's event as a precautionary measure due to a minor issue, the nature of which we have not been able to confirm. It would appear WWE shifted Balor to a tag bout to make it an easier return to the ring."

This is good news as it means that Finn Balor's injury was, in fact, a minor one. It's common for wrestlers to work through niggles, but this one had put Balor's Survivor Series 2021 appearance under serious jeopardy.

The former Universal Champion is a part of the men's team on RAW for the traditional Survivor Series match. He missed this past episode of RAW because of the UK Tour, but he is expected to return soon.

The tag team match at the Live Event was a clever way to ensure that Balor didn't have to work too much, and he presumably may have let Cesaro do the heavy lifting for the team.

Finn Balor will look to pursue gold after Survivor Series

While Finn Balor failed in his attempt to become the Universal Champion upon his return to SmackDown, RAW presents a fresh start. He fell short in the WWE Title No.1 Contender's match that Seth Rollins eventually won.

While it's unlikely Finn Balor will challenge for the WWE Title until 2022, there are a lot of possible feuds for him on RAW. A recent report suggested that Balor would be used on RAW in the same role played by Drew McIntyre on the red brand.

It remains to be seen if this will mean that Balor could be in line for a World Title run soon. But for now, fans can be happy that The Prince has shaken off his minor injury and is back inside the ring.

Edited by Alan John