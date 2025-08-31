Sheamus shows off brutal battle scars following WWE Clash in Paris loss

Sheamus showed off his battle scars following a hard-fought loss today at WWE Clash in Paris. The veteran competed in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match at the PLE in France.Rusev, formerly known as Miro in All Elite Wrestling, battled Sheamus once again at Clash in Paris. The two stars have squared off multiple times in recent weeks and attempted to settle their differences at the PLE today.The Bulgarian Brute used the shillelagh to trap his opponent in a submission hold in the middle of the ring. The Celtic Warrior tried to escape but eventually was forced to tap out. It was the 47-year-old's first match at a PLE since 2022. Following the loss, the former champion took to Instagram to show off his battle scars, and you can check them out in the post below.&quot;I asked for it.. i got it. The old Rusev is back. Merci Paris 🇫🇷,&quot; he wrote.Check out Sheamus' Instagram post here.Rusev spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling but departed the company earlier this year. The 39-year-old joined the RAW roster following his return to the promotion.Former WWE writer shares honest thoughts on rivalry between Sheamus and RusevWrestling legend Vince Russo recently explained why he was not interested in the rivalry between the two stars on WWE television.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo questioned why the feud was happening in the first place. He noted that the two stars had been battling for almost two months, but he was not interested because there were no stakes involved in the rivalry.&quot;I'm gonna throw out a very simple question to you. This Rusev and Sheamus has been going on for at least two months. I'm gonna ask a simple question. Why do I care if either one wins or loses? If Sheamus goes over because he's the babyface, what does that matter at all?&quot; Vince Russo said. Lightning Storm @StormStrikesLINK@CeeElBeeeeee @big_business_ I'm sick of people acting like Rusev hasn't been a good resigning so far, he's been killing it with SheamusThe Celtic Conqueror has had a decorated career in WWE so far, but has yet to win the Intercontinental Championship during his tenure with the company. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Rusev following his impressive win at WWE Clash in Paris.