Sheamus shows off impressive new ride ahead of WWE RAW

Sheamus is back with a vengeance on WWE RAW, fresh off after recovering from an injury that put him on the bench for eight months and made him question whether the end is now regarding his in-ring career. He is looking to consistently put on hard-hitting performances like only he can in the roster today.

The Irishman is currently in a heated rivalry with Ludwig Kaiser on RAW. His issues with the Imperium member began because the latter had bad-mouthed him during his absence after The Ring General forced him to submit in a King of the Ring Tournament match. Kaiser has evidently become his own man already thanks to his feud with The Celtic Warrior.

Last week, Ludwig Kaiser defeated Sheamus. The former World Heavyweight Champion confirmed later that their issues are far from over. Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, he shared a story on Instagram of a new ride. You can check it out here.

Trending

Sheamus shows off a new ride on his Instagram Story

New Champs in WWE! More RIGHT HERE

The Celtic Warrior expressed a desire upon WWE return—to become Intercontinental Champion for the first time in his career before he retires. Whether he hunts for the belt in the near future bears watching. Presently, the title picture features Chad Gable and the champion, Sami Zayn.

Nic Nemeth explains why Sheamus beat him 55 times in WWE

The man formerly known as Dolph Ziggler has raised his stock since leaving WWE. He joined TNA and won multiple championships in various promotions in such a short period.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Eyes Up Here with ECW legend Francine, Nic Nemeth revealed that Vince McMahon loved the finish of Sheamus vs. Dolph Ziggler on WWE TV because he always sold the Irish-born wrestler's finisher, the Brogue Kick, really well. On account of this, McMahon had The Celtic Warrior always pick up the win:

"It got to a point where I think there was a couple of months on SmackDown where I was just fighting Sheamus for no reason because they wanted to see me take his finish, and I get it because there's some pretty great GIFs out there. It looks awesome because I had it do it great," Nemeth continued.

The two men competed with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line at No Way Out in 2012, during the Irishman's 210-day reign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback