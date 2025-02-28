Sheamus shows off impressive physique amid WWE hiatus

Sheamus showed off his impressive physique amid his WWE hiatus. The veteran has not wrestled since the Men's Royal Rumble Match at the PLE on February 1.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Celtic Warrior took to social media to show off his physique. The 47-year-old boasted about the shape he was in for his age and shared a close-up image focused on his biceps, and you can check it out in his Instagram post below.

"47 swole AF on nothin’ but steak n runny eggs.. natural born killer #carnivore 🥩🍳," he wrote.

The former World Heavyweight Champion was impressive in the Men's Royal Rumble Match but was eventually eliminated by Roman Reigns. He has not competed since the PLE earlier this month, and recently took to social media requesting to be brought back to television.

Jey Uso emerged victorious in the 30-man bout by eliminating John Cena and will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in April this year.

Sheamus claims former WWE star is "one of the greatest"

RAW Superstar Sheamus recently praised AEW star Claudio Castagnoli, who used to be known as Cesaro during his time in WWE.

Castagnoli is currently part of the Death Riders faction alongside AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Marina Shafir. The veteran used to be in a tag team with Sheamus known as The Bar in WWE in the past.

In an interview with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, Sheamus praised the 44-year-old star and suggested that he was still one of the best performers in the industry. The former leader of The Brawling Brutes added that Cesaro reinvigorated his career at the time.

"That was Cesaro. That was a 100% Claudio Castagnoli. Yeah, that's his mind. Still one of the greatest. And I was like, 'Man, you want my fat a** to jump onto Kofi [Kingston]. But it was unbelievable. That was just Claudio, man. He's unbelievable to work with. He's one of the reasons — at that stage of my career, he just totally reinvigorated me. He gave me my passion. He brought it back to where it should be," he said. [From 9:59 to 10:28]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Sheamus has accomplished a lot in his career but has never won the Intercontinental Championship. He challenged Bron Breakker for the title last month at Saturday Night's Main Event but came up short. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the three-time former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41.

