Sheamus teases backup after 36-year-old WWE star throws shade at him ahead of RAW

There is no doubt about WWE star Sheamus' in-ring performance as the Irishman always brings his A-game every time he steps foot inside the squared circle. There are only a handful of superstars who can match the former World Heavyweight Champion's hard-hitting style and that was the case during his rivalry against The Ring General, Gunther.

They stole the show at Clash at the Castle nearly two years ago and met in the ring in a few other contests. The 2022 Cardiff premium live event also saw the main roster call-up for Giovanni Vinci. Unfortunately, after months of teasing, Giovanni was booted out of Imperium a few weeks ago on RAW. This was made official when WWE drafted only Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser to the red brand.

Ahead of this week's King of the Ring qualifier match between Sheamus vs. Gunther on RAW, The Celtic Warrior took to X hyping up the battle, which will mark their first one-on-one encounter since October 7, 2022.

When Gunther claimed that The Celtic Warrior was always riding on his coattails, the former WWE Champion retorted with the fact that their feud made The Ring General and his empire "falling apart." The veteran also told Vinci to call him, hitting a possible backup for Sheamus.

"I made you. I will break you. Your weak empire is falling apart.. @VinciWWE call me."

The Austrian expressed disinterest in revisiting his rivalry with Sheamus earlier this year, while the Irish native always shows that there is unfinished business between the two of them. The truth of the matter is, for fans, this is a win. The upcoming showdown marks only their third one-on-one match.

The rivalry with Gunther spawned a new long-term goal for Sheamus in WWE

It all started when Gunther, then Intercontinental Champion, found himself a new challenger in Sheamus. Blood, sweat, and tears were shed at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, but in the end, The Celtic Warrior fell.

He then attempted to win the belt two more times from The Ring General, including WrestleMania 39 in a Triple Threat match also featuring Drew McIntyre but failed to get the job done.

Upon return to WWE after eight long months, Sheamus disclosed his intention to eventually go after the second oldest championship in the company's history, having never held it in his career thus far.

As for Gunther, this is his first time entering the King of the Ring tournament. The finals will take place at the namesake event later this month. On the contrary, Sheamus won it once already, back in 2010.