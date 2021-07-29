"I'll take a piece of that action" - Sheamus teases possible Champion vs. Champion match

WWE RAW star Sheamus would like to challenge Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship.

Sheamus defeated Riddle on the second night of WrestleMania 37 to win the United States Championship for the third time in his career. At the same event, Crews won his first Intercontinental Championship from Big E.

WWE recently asked fans on Instagram to name a future challenger for Crews’ title. Sheamus, who is currently involved in a United States Championship storyline on RAW, responded to the post with a short message for the Intercontinental Champion:

“I’ll take a piece of that action.”

Sheamus lost a non-title match against Damian Priest on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Following the show, the United States Champion claimed Priest cheated by kicking off his protective mask during the match.

Meanwhile, in the Intercontinental Championship picture, Cesaro appears to have emerged as Apollo Crews’ possible next challenger. On last week’s WWE SmackDown, the seven-time Tag Team Champion performed the Cesaro Swing on Crews after a brawl broke out involving several superstars.

Sheamus has never won the Intercontinental Championship

With the exception of the Intercontinental Championship, Sheamus has won almost every major title in WWE during his 12 years on the company’s main roster.

Speaking last month to Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, the 43-year-old made it clear that he still has Intercontinental Championship aspirations:

“Right now I am the US Champ and I’m enjoying that, enjoying being out there with Ricochet and Humberto [Carrillo], but the payback is coming,” Sheamus said. “Whatever happens, eventually my eyes will be back on the IC title.”

Sheamus last attempted to win the Intercontinental Championship in 2020 when he participated in a tournament on WWE SmackDown. He made it to the semi-final stage before losing to Daniel Bryan.

