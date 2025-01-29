Sheamus wins a title ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Sheamus is among the most decorated performers on the roster. The Celtic Warrior recently won an interesting title heading into the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The 47-year-old made an appearance on a recent edition of Hot Ones Versus alongside fellow WWE Superstar and real-life friend Drew McIntyre. In a fun episode, the Irishman secured a win over The Scottish Warrior to take home the golden chicken wing trophy.

Earlier today, Sheamus took to his X/Twitter account to post a picture of himself with the Hot Ones Versus trophy. The veteran noted it was a spoiler for those who had not watched the show yet.

Trending

"Spoiler after Spoiler after Spoiler after," he wrote.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

You can check out his X/Twitter post below.

Expand Tweet

Sheamus is in pursuit of his first Intercontinental Championship win

Sheamus has won 12 titles since he debuted for the Stamford-based company in 2009. However, the three-time WWE Champion has yet to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

The veteran's most recent title bout saw him wrestle Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in Texas. The two delivered an impressive back-and-forth contest, which ended with the 27-year-old retaining his gold.

Expand Tweet

The Celtic Warrior has now had three shots at Bron Breakker's title. While he lost to the champion on the November 11, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW, Breakker pinned Ludwig Kaiser to retain the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat match featuring the Irishman at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

While Bron Breakker declared for the Men's Royal Rumble on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, his more experienced rival has yet to comment on his participation. It will be interesting to see whether the two will cross paths again at the upcoming premium live event.

Will The Celtic Warrior win the WWE Intercontinental Title to become a Grand Slam Champion? Hit the Discuss button and sound off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback