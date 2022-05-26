"Speedy recovery Capt'N" - Shelton Benjamin sends a heartfelt message to 12-time world champion following surgery

WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin has wished his former mentor and stablemate Kurt Angle a speedy recovery.

Angle underwent double knee replacement surgery yesterday. The former WWE and TNA star, who won the world championship six times with each promotion, took to Twitter to share his emotions after the procedure.

Benjamin is no stranger to Kurt, as the two were part of the famous Team Angle faction created in December 2002. The RAW Superstar and Charlie Haas dominated the SmackDown Tag Team scene shortly after the stable's formation.

Shelton took to Twitter today to express his love for Kurt Angle. In his post, he also referred to the multi-time champion as "captain."

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle So far so good.I start PT today.This is where I need to have a positive attitude and work extremely hard to get back to normal. But NORMAL is not something that I’m looking for. I want my knees to be exceptional. I’m always aiming higher to better myself, even at the age of 53. So far so good.I start PT today.This is where I need to have a positive attitude and work extremely hard to get back to normal. But NORMAL is not something that I’m looking for. I want my knees to be exceptional. I’m always aiming higher to better myself, even at the age of 53.👍 https://t.co/ltQGAAIsMA Speedy recovery Capt’N. Hope all Has and continues to go well for you twitter.com/realkurtangle/… Speedy recovery Capt’N. Hope all Has and continues to go well for you twitter.com/realkurtangle/…

Kurt Angle discussed his run alongside Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas

During the early 2000s, Kurt Angle got to work with two of the emerging stars of the time, Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas. Team Angle was formed when Paul Heyman gifted the 53-year-old his own team to help the latter keep hold of his WWE Championship.

In an interview with The Hannibal TV on YouTube, the veteran explained that he thoroughly enjoyed working on the Team Angle storyline. He also noted that he would have liked the story to continue for ideally three years, but the promotion had other plans in store for them.

"We created Team Angle, we had a lot of fun. I just don't think the team lasted as long as it should have. I think it lasted a good 8 months. We should have a good three year run but the company wanted to break us up and have us wrestle each other."

Team Angle lasted for around eight months on WWE programming despite their successful run back in the day. It will be interesting to see if they reunite in some capacity moving forward.

