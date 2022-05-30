"No, I am not" - 10-time champion clarifies his real-life relationship with Brock Lesnar

WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin has clarified his real-life relationship with Brock Lesnar.

Benjamin and Lesnar previously worked together as a tag team during the early stages of their careers. The two men are former OVW Tag Team Champions.

Taking to Twitter, Benjamin responded to a tweet that claimed that he was the godfather to both of Lesnar's oldest twins. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion denied the same but admitted that he is the godfather to Charlie Haas' oldest daughter.

Benjamin wrote:

"No, I am not The Godfather of Brock’s sons. I am The Godfather of @CharlieHaas oldest Daughter."

Benjamin and Haas previously worked together as a tag team in WWE. The two men were part of Team Angle, a group that was under the leadership of Kurt Angle.

WWE star Sonya Deville recently admitted that she was going to ask Brock Lesnar for an assist

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE programming since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. However, that hasn't prevented Sonya Deville from admitting that she was going to ask for help from The Beast Incarnate.

Deville was recently relieved of her duties as an on-screen official by Adam Pearce after abusing her power. Speaking to Phil Strum on Under The Ring, the former WWE official claimed that she would love to get back at Pearce for his actions.

She also claimed she would 'feed' Pearce to The Beast Incarnate, stating:

"I would love to personally get my hands on him, just from all the crap he's put me through the past year and a half and just firing me out of absolutely nowhere is so ridiculous, so I'd love to get my hands on him. I'd also take a lot of joy in feeding him to Brock, fully letting Brock get his hands on him and not stopping Brock. The first go-round was kind of funny." (H/T: Fightful)

It remains to be seen when WWE will bring Lesnar back to television. It'll be interesting to see what the company has in store for the former Universal Champion upon his return, and whether or not Lesnar resumes his feud with The Bloodline.

