Shelton Benjamin jokingly takes a shot at a female WWE Superstar over recent scary incident

WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin recently took to Twitter to take a shot at his longtime friend “Michin” Mia Yim.

The two have poked fun at each other countless times in the past, and Benjamin found another opportunity to do so when Yim addressed a recent scary incident.

Michin took to social media to react to a tweet about Rhea Ripley’s interview on harassment of wrestlers in public places like airports. She stated that she would not be signing anything for fans unless it was for children or a picture of herself and a fan.

Shelton Benjamin was quick to jump on the opportunity to make fun of his co-worker once again. He reacted to Michin’s tweet by stating that she’s not even asked to sign her cheque after a purchase.

"@MiaYim what are you talking chiming in for? you’re not even asked to sign your cheque after a purchase," Benjamin tweeted.

The 47-year-old star hasn’t gotten a push on the main roster ever since The Hurt Business disbanded.

Meanwhile, Michin was set for some big matches before an injury to AJ Styles put The O.C.’s plans on hold. Both superstars are currently being held back by WWE.

Mia Yim wants to fight Shelton Benjamin in WWE

The HBIC was released by WWE on November 4, 2021. A year later, on November 7, 2022, she made her return to RAW and aligned with The O.C. in their fight against The Judgment Day.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Mia Yim was asked about who she would like to face in the squared circle in the future. She named Shelton Benjamin as her future opponent.

The O.C. member added that she’s not threatened by Benjamin, but she is just annoyed with the WWE star.

"I want to say Shelton Benjamin but he is not really a threat, I'm just annoyed so I'm keeping an eye on him to make sure he doesn't get in my way."

It’ll be interesting to see The Hurt Business get back together someday and get into a rivalry with The O.C. This could lead to a showdown between Mia Yim and Benjamin in the ring down the line.

