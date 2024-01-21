Shelton Benjamin provides an update on his future following WWE release

Shelton Benjamin recently addressed his wrestling future following his release from WWE.

The Gold Standard had two stints in the Stamford-based company. His second run lasted nearly six years. However, it ended a few months ago when he was released from his contract last September. Benjamin last competed four months ago when he and Cedric Alexander lost to The Viking Raiders on Main Event.

During a recent interview with The Kurt Angle Show, the 48-year-old addressed his wrestling future.

"I'm still weighing options. I've had a knock on my door here and there. I have no commitments, nothing major to announce aside from a few indie dates and a lot of autograph sessions. I've been taking my time on deciding what I want to do next. I am at a point in my career where I want to have fun. If it's not worth it, I want to have fun and make money, if it's not worth it, I just don't want to do it. I'm not trying to build a name, I have a name, but I want to be where I'm appreciated and featured and can have some fun," he said.

The former Intercontinental Champion added:

"I've never had the superstar complex where, 'I have to do this.' No, January 10 marked 24 years in the business for me and I've been extremely fortunate with injuries and family life that I can still go out and tear it up with the best of them. I'm just not sure where that's going to be at this point. I'm taking temperatures all over the place." [H/T: Fightful]

Shelton Benjamin recently announced his next appearance outside WWE.

Multiple recently released WWE stars joined TNA

Over the past few years, several former WWE Superstars joined All Elite Wrestling after getting released from their contracts, including Malakai Black, Miro, and current AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.

While Shelton Benjamin still weighs his options, two other recently released superstars debuted on TNA. Ashley Sebera (Dana Brooke) appeared at Hard to Kill, adopting a new persona, Ash by Elegance.

At the same event, former World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) debuted to confront TNA World Champion Moose.

