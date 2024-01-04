48-year-old veteran's upcoming appearance revealed after WWE release

A former WWE Superstar recently took to social media to reveal his upcoming appearance fresh off the 90-day non-compete clause finally being over.

The veteran in question is Shelton Benjamin, who was a part of World Wrestling Entertainment for nearly 20 years. Even though Benjamin never won a World Championship in the company, he had won the United States title, the Intercontinental title, a 24/7 title, and a RAW Tag Team title.

The wrestling world was disappointed with the Stamford-based promotion after they released the 48-year-old back in September 2023. That being done and said, Shelton Benjamin's 90-day non-compete clause also ended in the last week of December 2023, and he is ready to get back in the business.

On February 17, 2024, New England Fan Fest 9 will emanate from Crowne Plaza Hotel, Warwick, and the event time is 10 am to 5 pm ET.

Taking to social media, the former United States Champion shared that he will be in attendance at the New England Fan Fest alongside the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus, Ron Simmons, and Teddy Long.

The 48-year-old veteran also revealed that he would take pictures and sign autographs for the fans at the fanfest.

WWE star spotted training with Shelton Benjamin ahead of SmackDown episode

The upcoming edition of the blue brand show is billed as "SmackDown: New Year's Revolution."

The O.C. faction member Michin (aka Mia Yim) and Benjamin are close friends in real life. She is set to face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. Ahead of the high-profile match, Yim was seen preparing and training alongside Shelton Benjamin.

It will be exciting to see The O.C. member put on a stellar fight under the guidance of Benjamin on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

