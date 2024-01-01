Mia Yim spotted training with released WWE Superstar ahead of SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

Mia Yim has been spotted training with a released WWE Superstar ahead of a major title match on SmackDown.

The veteran was released by the promotion on November 4, 2021, but was brought back the following year as a part of The O.C. faction. Yim has established a loyal fanbase over the years but has never captured a title in the company.

Ahead of her match against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY on the New Year's Revolution edition of WWE SmackDown on Friday night, Mia Yim shared a video of herself preparing for the match. In the clip, the SmackDown star is shown training with Shelton Benjamin, and the former superstar also gave her a motivational speech.

"I'm here to torture her [Mia Yim] because she's got a title to win. We've got to get her to work, she's lazy as hell. So she called in the one person, the one man who could motivate her to be her best, and that is her big brother, who loves and hates her. So now, we are going to train the hell out of her, because IYO [SKY], she is coming for you, she's going to beat you, she's going to take that title, and then she is going to pay me for all of the hard work that I have put into this," joked Shelton Benjamin. [From 00:01 - 00:28]

Mia Yim then hilariously claimed she would only pay Shelton Benjamin 2% of the profits, as seen in her post below.

Mia Yim claims she felt like "the little sister" in WWE faction

Mia Yim recently disclosed that she felt like the little sister in The O.C. faction.

The SmackDown star returned to the promotion last year as The O.C.'s solution to their Rhea Ripley problem during their rivalry with The Judgment Day. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, she noted that The O.C. immediately made her feel welcome and like the little sister in the group.

"They just knew they wanted me, and since day one, they've welcomed me like a part of the family. So, I feel like the little sister, we've all been in the business for a long time, but I still feel like the little sister in the group where I know that if something were to happen to me, I can count on them," said Yim. [From 01:45 to 02:24]

Mia Yim has never captured a championship during her time as a WWE Superstar. It will be fascinating to see if she can defeat IYO SKY this Friday on SmackDown and become the new WWE Women's Champion.

