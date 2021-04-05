Shelton Benjamin rejects female superstar's offer to join her after The Hurt Business' breakup

Shelton Benjamin has rejected WWE Superstar Mia Yim's offer to join her following The Hurt Business' breakup.

Mia Yim is well aware of the fact that WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin is no longer a member of The Hurt Business. Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were humiliated by Bobby Lashley in the opening segment of last week's RAW. The segment ended with the duo being thrown out of the faction. A lot of fans aren't happy about it.

Mia Yim recently took to Twitter to engage in a conversation with Shelton Benjamin. Yim posted a GIF directed towards Benjamin and asked him to join her.

Benjamin's response was a GIF as well, in which he joked that he would rather die than join forces with her. Yim later posted another GIF.

Check out the entire exchange below:

I’m taking my invite back. pic.twitter.com/G3k8PpFVwB — The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 4, 2021

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander weren't happy one bit over The Hurt Business breaking up

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander's waning careers were given fresh starts when the duo joined The Hurt Business last year. The stable ran roughshod over several WWE Superstars on the red brand and turned Bobby Lashley into a huge star.

Lashley went on to win the WWE title by defeating The Miz on an episode of WWE RAW and is scheduled to defend the belt against former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37. Shelton Benjamin and Alexander were not happy after being let go by the group and posted tweets expressing their disappointment.

Advertisement

The events of this past week have been beyond infuriating frustrating & disappointing but sadly comes as no surprise — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 2, 2021

It’s 2019 all over again....... pic.twitter.com/srjfP5OtNH — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) April 2, 2021

MVP had the following to say about Benjamin and Alexander after The Hurt Business' breakup:

“They were given opportunities to show their value to the company. They didn’t get the job done and were given the pink slip. It’s just business, nothing personal. Every corporation has to drop dead weight."

Do you think Shelton Benjamin should've accepted Mia Yim's offer to join her? What do you think is next for the seasoned veteran now that he's no longer a member of The Hurt Business? Let us know in the comments!