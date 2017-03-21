WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura added to NXT tour after WrestleMania 33

How long will it be until Shinsuke Nakamura debuts on the main roster?

When will the King of Strong Style return to the WWE?

What’s the story?

WWE’s United Kingdom Twitter page has tweeted that NXT Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will be wrestling on the NXT UK Tour in June.

This potentially ends the speculation on Nakamura joining the main roster based on him not being featured on a poster for the UK Tour.

In case you didn’t know...

Nakamura has been in NXT since 2016 when he debuted at NXT TakeOver: Dallas against Sami Zayn.

Since 2016 came to an end, Nakamura rose to the top of NXT and became the second man to hold the NXT Championship twice; the first being his former rival Samoa Joe. Nakamura lost the championship to Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio earlier this year.

Nakamura will face Roode in a rematch of the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Orlando.

The heart of the matter

The next WWE draft is rumoured to be scheduled for June, which could be seen as confirmation that Nakamura will not be joining the main roster anytime soon.

With these two events being scheduled so closely together, the likelihood of Nakamura being drafted to either Raw or SmackDown significantly decreases.

What’s next?

The WWE isn’t known for blatantly false advertising matches and appearances so this isn’t some angle to hide Nakamura coming to the main roster since fans caught Nakamura not being featured on the poster.

Also read: Interview: Shinsuke Nakamura talks about his dream opponent for WWE WrestleMania 33, the Bullet Club and more

Fans of the King of Strong Style, it appears, will have to wait for a while longer before Nakamura makes his presence known on the main roster.

Author’s take

Nakamura is one of the few stars that NXT has left since the majority of their previous stars have migrated to the main roster. The main roster has been picking up NXT stars at a rapid rate since 2015 and it has all but depleted the star power on the show.

Aside from Nakamura and Roode, there aren’t a lot of people on the show that fans view as top guys for the brand; which may be a potential reason why Nakamura won’t be called up to the main roster just yet.

A lot of Ring of Honor stars such as Kyle O’Reilly, Raw Rowe, and Adam Cole may be coming to the NXT brand in the future and this may help with the lack of star power on the brand.

But it would probably be a bad idea for the WWE to send Nakamura to the main roster without these newly acquired talents being officially signed.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com