Shinsuke Nakamura belittles upcoming WWE RAW challenger

Shinsuke Nakamura has belittled his opponent ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

The King of Strong Style recently had a rivalry with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The feud got extremely personal, with Nakamura targeting the champion's back injury in an effort to put him out of action. However, The Visionary ultimately prevailed and defeated Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match at Fastlane last month to retain the title.

In recent weeks, Nakamura has been cutting ominous backstage promos, calling out a mystery challenger to step up to him. After it was revealed that he would be facing Akira Tozawa tonight in a singles match, Nakamura was asked if the 38-year-old was the mystery challenger he was looking for.

The veteran scoffed at his match against Tozawa tonight on WWE RAW and said "hell no" when asked if it was the challenge he was looking for.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo comments on Shinsuke Nakamura's character

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently disclosed that he is not a fan of Shinsuke Nakamura's character on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that he is "not feeling" Nakamura's character change. Russo claimed that a good match against Rollins was not enough to elevate the veteran into a serious contender.

"Bro, I don’t know, you know, again bro, they are basing this on he had a good match with Seth so now he’s elevated. I’m not feeling that. Who are you gonna put with Nakamura that’s gonna mean anything? I am just not feeling it, bro," Russo said. [55:25 - 55:44]

Wrestling fans have speculated about who Shinsuke Nakamura could possibly be calling out on WWE RAW, but the answer has not been revealed yet. It will be fascinating to see who the mystery challenger will be revealed to be in the weeks ahead.

Did you enjoy the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

