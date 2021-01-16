Shinsuke Nakamura comments after bringing back his old WWE entrance theme tonight on SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown opened with a match-up between Shinsuke Nakamura and Jey Uso. For his scheduled match against Uso, Nakamura walked out to the ring to the tune of his old WWE entrance theme that he used as a good guy.

Following his victory over Jey Uso which cemented Nakamura's status as a babyface, The King of Strong Style took to Twitter and stated that 'The Rising Sun' - which is the name of his old theme, is back for good.

Nakamura turned heel on AJ Styles following their WrestleMania 34 match where Styles successfully defended the WWE Championship. After Nakamura became a bad guy, he was given a much more aggressive rendition of his babyface theme titled 'Shadows of A Setting Sun' which included vocals in Japanese courtesy of the band Shadows of The Sun.

Rumors suggested that it was possibly done so that the WWE Universe could not sing along to his theme as they used to over his immensely popular babyface theme.

Nakamura showed signs of turning face after getting attacked by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during the impressive Gauntlet Match that would have earned him a shot at The Tribal Chief's Universal title and now it looks like The Artist has no problem in using 'The Rising Sun' once again as tonight's win over Uso cemented his face status.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jey Uso tonight on WWE SmackDown

Nakamura took on Jey Uso in a heated battle in the opening match of tonight's SmackDown and looked ready to teach the six-time tag team champion a lesson for costing him his No. 1 Contender's opportunity last week. Nakamura's former tag team partner Cesaro came out during the middle of his match with Uso and presided over the commentary table.

During Nakamura's match Cesaro declared that he was entering the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match and stated that although he was not able to be there last week when Nakamura got attacked last week, he is present on tonight's show to look out for his friend.

Although Cesaro was near the ring, Nakamura did not require The Swiss Cyborg's assistance as he managed to put down Uso with the Kinshasa and picked up the win.