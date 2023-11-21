Shinsuke Nakamura continues win streak by defeating former champion on WWE RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura kept his win streak alive by defeating a former champion on WWE RAW.

Nakamura has been on a roll in recent weeks and has defeated Alpha Academy members Otis and Akira Tozawa. This meant that there was only one more person for him to defeat - Chad Gable.

Chad Gable has been the leader of the remaining Alpha Academy members, and hence, he took it upon himself to avenge his stablemates' loss over the past few weeks.

Tonight on the red brand, Gable went one-on-one with the King of Strong Style. He brought the fight to Nakamura and came pretty close to defeating him on multiple occasions. Gable even locked in the ankle lock on Nakamura.

During the closing moments of the match, Gable was sent into the exposed turnbuckle. This allowed Shinsuke Nakamura to get the win using a simple roll up.

With this win, Nakamura has now beaten all members of The Alpha Academy. Since his loss in the last-man-standing match against Seth Rollins, the former Intercontinental Champion has looked unstopped with wins over Ricochet, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Chad Gable.

