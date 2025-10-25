Shinsuke Nakamura Forms New Team On WWE SmackDown After Return

Shinsuke Nakamura has only recently returned to action on WWE SmackDown after months away. Now that he is back, though, he's already made a rather big change and formed a new team.

Ad

Shinsuke Nakamura's new WWE team

Given that the Japanese star has predominantly acted alone ever since he came to WWE, the addition of a partner to his repertoire has now given fans something new to look forward to. The star teamed with Rey Fenix tonight on the show, forming a team.

Fenix and Nakamura both have extensive experience working in Japan and outside WWE. They are known for what they bring to the table as some of the most famous names in wrestling, even before they arrived in the company. Now, though, forming a team, they are even more of a threat.

Ad

Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Unfortunately for them, tonight was not their night. While they had the stars figured out and it looked like they'd win the match to pick up their first victory, that did not turn out to be the case. Instead, with the referee distracted when they faced MFT, Fenix was taken out by Talla Tonga, ending the match soon after.

They may not have started strongly, but now, unfamiliar with one another, it remains to be seen what's next for them.

Ad

john moonsault @RaspyTaylor Absolutely love the Shinsuke/Rey Fenix team, that mix from Fenix's song into Nakamura's was f***ing MONEY

Ad

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix are allies formed due to a common enemy

The new team of Nakamura and Fenix has formed in response to the attacks over the last few weeks from the newly returned MFT faction. Solo Sikoa's new squad may just be exactly what he needed to become relevant again.

Right now, they look more threatening than ever before, with the new looks and attacks making them a credible threat to everyone on the blue brand.

They have put Sami Zayn out of action, and seem to be in a feud with the Wyatt Sicks, but for now, they have the new team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix to contend with.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences