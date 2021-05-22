Shinsuke Nakamura introduces new ally on this week's SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the most entertaining superstars on SmackDown. His intensity in the ring and his unique style of wrestling are loved by the WWE Universe.

Now, the King of Strong Style just added a new layer to his character as he debuted a new ally on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance for his match against King Corbin was performed by Rik Bugez, aka Eric Bugenhagen. It was an intriguing and entertaining performance, to say the least.

Bugez played a huge role in Shinsuke Nakamura's match as well, essentially helping him on the way to victory.

The match between Corbin and Nakamura was a hard-hitting affair, with the momentum of the match swinging like a pendulum. However, towards the end of the match, it looked as though Corbin had the advantage and was edging towards a victory.

Unfortunately for King Corbin, a timely distraction from Bugez allowed Shinsuke Nakamura to steal the victory. The WWE Universe seems happy with this new association and would be interested to see how far Bugez and Nakamura can go as a team.

Shinsuke Nakamura's new partner Rik Bugez has made a few appearances on WWE TV

Many fans would have felt that Shinsuke Nakamura's new ally Rik Bugez seemed very familiar. He recently featured in a number of WWE's Old Spice ads. Bugez took up the role of The Nightpanther in some hilarious performances.

Bugez has been working with WWE since 2017, making a number of appearances on NXT. He also represented the company at EVOLVE 143 and 144.

He also won a championship with WWE, having held the WWE 24/7 Championship twice as The Nightpanther.

Old Spice Night Panther turned @rikbugez from mild mannered sales rep into the ultimate combination of man and panther: Manther! ROOOAAAARRRR!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JC7GikSjDK — Old Spice (@OldSpice) May 4, 2021

The relationship between Rik Bugez and Shinsuke Nakamura adds an interesting new dynamic to SmackDown.

What do you think about this new partnership for Shinsuke Nakamura? Let us know in the comments section.