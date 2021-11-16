Alarming stat about Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE Intercontinental Title reign

Shinsuke Nakamura, the former two-time NXT champion, was a force to be reckoned with during his time in NXT. However, The King of Strong Style is lacking style points for defending his Intercontinental Title on WWE television.

Shinsuke had bested Apollo Crews to earn the coveted title on August 13, 2021 on SmackDown. Wrestle Features specified that Nakamura has only defended the title once and hasn't defended the Intercontinental Title in the two PPV's that followed his victory.

According to Cagematch.net, although Shinsuke Nakamura has defended the championship multiple times in house shows, it is well known that titles hardly ever change in such events.

Regardless of his performance in attaining the title, he has not made many appearances on WWE television since his victory and has not had more than a single title defense.

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the brightest talents in WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura is renowned for his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is a former three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Before his main roster debut, he was able to awe the WWE Universe with his amazing run in NXT. He showcased his talent in spectacular bouts against the likes of Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode.

Nakamura was able to win the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble Match and went on to win the United States Championship twice. He is the only wrestler besides Chris Jericho to hold both the WWE and IWGP Intercontinental Championships. Nakamura also has notable MMA experience with a record of 3-1(1).

Being a two-time NXT Champion, Nakamura has made his emphatic mark in the WWE Universe with his unique wrestling style coupled with a sturdy offense and a glorious entrance.

Will the violin strings cater to harmony for the King of Strong Style or will his incredible legacy be tarnished due to lack of title defenses? Only time will tell.

