Shinsuke Nakamura reacts to WWE star answering his challenge; fans thought he meant CM Punk

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently reacted after a popular star accepted his open challenge. He isn't who fans might have initially thought.

During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Nakamura cut a promo in which he issued an open challenge. The WWE Universe immediately took to Twitter as they were convinced that The King of Strong Style was calling out CM Punk, who is heavily rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, WWE took to Twitter to post an exclusive backstage segment in which Alpha Academy's new prized pupil Akira Tozawa confirmed to Chad Gable that he was going to accept Shinsuke Nakamura's open challenge.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently took to the social media platform to react after learning that Tozawa accepted the challenge. Nakamura was seemingly shocked to learn about his new opponent.

"What the……………," Nakamura tweeted.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Shinsuke Nakamura is not a great entertainer

In a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Wrestle Binge, Hall of Famer Teddy Long showed his appreciation and love for Shinsuke Nakamura's talent inside the ropes. However, the legend believes he is not a great entertainer outside of his wrestling skills.

"I think they are going to make some plans for him. He is a great guy. I love him to death, man, but I'm just saying when you look at the business side, I have nothing against him; he is a great worker. When you put that title on somebody, they are going to be able to carry it, and Nakamura, as I said, is a great wrestler, a phenomenal athlete, but sometimes, in this business, you have to be able to wrestle and entertain at the same time," said Long.

Fans were expecting to see CM Punk accepting Nakamura's open challenge, which could have set up a match for him at Survivor Series. However, that did not happen, but the rumors still suggest that the WWE Universe might see The Best In The World once again in the Stamford-based promotion.

