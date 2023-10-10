Shinsuke Nakamura's new rival revealed after he lost to Seth Rollins at WWE Fastlane

At WWE Fastlane, Shinsuke Nakamura challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Last Man Standing Match, but was unable to win the title. His next storyline has been revealed on RAW this week.

During the show, The King of Strong Style was involved in a backstage interview with Byron Saxton. The former was asked what his next goal was after his loss at the premium live event. He didn't provide an answer, and it wasn't clear what he was going to say.

Shinsuke Nakamura was then attacked by Ricochet, and officials came out to stop the brawl. The two stars have been involved in an angle for a while now, and it looks like it hasn't been settled yet.

Shinsuke Nakamura didn't let things slide, as he returned the favor by attacking Ricochet and hitting him with a Go To Sleep when the latter was making his entrance for his match.

The former NXT North American Champion was involved in a triple-threat match against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable to determine Gunther's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. The bout was won by Reed.

