Shinsuke Nakamura's next WWE match revealed after Roman Reigns attack

Shinsuke Nakamura will face Jey Uso on the January 15, 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown. Kayla Braxton announced the news on WWE Network show Talking Smack.

This week’s SmackDown saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat three opponents – Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, and Daniel Bryan – in a gauntlet match. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso then attacked The King of Strong Style before placing the match’s final participant, WWE official Adam Pearce, over him.

Pearce, who had not competed in a match for six years, will now challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura will go one-on-one with Jey Uso for the first time in his career.

Jey Uso has previously shared the ring with Shinsuke Nakamura in three televised tag team matches, as well as two Battle Royals.

Their most notable tag team match took place at WrestleMania 35 when The Usos defeated three teams, including Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev.

Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE face turn

Jey Uso attacked Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura has performed as a heel in WWE ever since he turned against AJ Styles following their match at WrestleMania 34 in April 2018.

The manner of Shinsuke Nakamura’s loss on this week’s SmackDown appeared to confirm that he is now a babyface again. The Japanese Superstar also shook hands with another babyface, Daniel Bryan, after defeating him.