Shinsuke Nakamura seemingly injures top star on WWE RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura seemed to have injured a top star tonight on WWE RAW with a vicious assault. The star in question is Ricochet.

Ever since Ricochet offered to help Seth Rollins, he has found himself in the crosshairs of Shinsuke Nakamura. Last week, The King of Strong Style viciously attacked Ricochet backstage on RAW.

This set up a match between both men tonight on the red brand. Prior to the match, a fired-up Ricochet promised to end Nakamura. While the former Intercontinental Champion was in the ring, Rollins came out to attack him but was stopped by the security personnel.

Both men put on a hard-fought back-and-forth contest. There were moments when it looked like Ricochet would be able to knock off the former Intercontinental Champion. During the closing moments of the match, Nakamura went to hit Ricochet with a steel chair, but he evaded and superkicked him. Ricochet then hit Nakamura with the steel chair, which resulted in a disqualification.

After the match, Ricochet was busy arguing with the referee. Nakamura capitalized on this and attacked Ricochet from behind before he hit the Kinshasa. He then targeted the leg of Ricochet and attacked it viciously using a steel chair.

Seth Rollins attacked Nakamura from behind, but The King of Strong Style dropped him on the steel chair. Nakamura then slammed him on the announcer's desk one more time.

It remains to be seen if this vicious side of Shinsuke Nakamura will result in him winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

