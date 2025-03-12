Shinsuke Nakamura sends cryptic message after major title loss on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently took to social media to send a cryptic message following his massive loss on last week's Friday Night SmackDown. The King of Strong Style dropped the United States Championship against LA Knight on the blue brand.

Shinsuke Nakamura and LA Knight have been in a heated feud since November of last year. At Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, Nakamura defeated Knight for the United States Championship. The duo locked horns for the gold once again on the latest episode of SmackDown, where The Megastar redeemed himself with a shocking win over The King of Strong Style. Several fans were less than pleased with Nakamura's booking, as they thought he should not have dropped the title on a regular episode of the blue brand.

The 45-year-old recently took to Instagram to upload a photo of himself doing archery. In his post's caption, Nakamura sent a cryptic message, seemingly suggesting that his title loss was only a minor setback.

"An arrow can only be shot by pulling it backward #kyudo #弓道," he wrote.

He seems to be hinting that minor setbacks are the only way to move forward and be as lethal as possible.

Check out his post below:

Former WWE writer was unhappy with Shinsuke Nakamura's booking

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo said he believed the Triple H-led creative team did not prioritize Shinsuke Nakamura despite him being the United States Champion.

Russo also mentioned that the company booked Nakamura just like any other non-title holder on the roster.

"There's no focus on him, bro," Russo said. "There's no focus. That's the problem. There's no focus on him. The champions should take priority over everybody else, but they don't. They book Nakamura the same way they book Chad Gable. If you're a champion, you should be a priority. I mean, that's an absolute no-brainer."

Check out the video below:

According to WrestleVotes, Shinsuke Nakamura might go off WWE television for a few weeks and could even miss out on WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the future of The King of Strong Style.

