  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Shinsuke Nakamura sends cryptic message after major title loss on WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura sends cryptic message after major title loss on WWE SmackDown

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Mar 12, 2025 08:09 GMT
Shinsuke Nakamura is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion [Image credits: WWE
Shinsuke Nakamura is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion [Image credits: WWE's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently took to social media to send a cryptic message following his massive loss on last week's Friday Night SmackDown. The King of Strong Style dropped the United States Championship against LA Knight on the blue brand.

Ad

Shinsuke Nakamura and LA Knight have been in a heated feud since November of last year. At Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, Nakamura defeated Knight for the United States Championship. The duo locked horns for the gold once again on the latest episode of SmackDown, where The Megastar redeemed himself with a shocking win over The King of Strong Style. Several fans were less than pleased with Nakamura's booking, as they thought he should not have dropped the title on a regular episode of the blue brand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 45-year-old recently took to Instagram to upload a photo of himself doing archery. In his post's caption, Nakamura sent a cryptic message, seemingly suggesting that his title loss was only a minor setback.

"An arrow can only be shot by pulling it backward #kyudo #弓道," he wrote.

He seems to be hinting that minor setbacks are the only way to move forward and be as lethal as possible.

Ad

Check out his post below:

Ad

Former WWE writer was unhappy with Shinsuke Nakamura's booking

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo said he believed the Triple H-led creative team did not prioritize Shinsuke Nakamura despite him being the United States Champion.

Russo also mentioned that the company booked Nakamura just like any other non-title holder on the roster.

"There's no focus on him, bro," Russo said. "There's no focus. That's the problem. There's no focus on him. The champions should take priority over everybody else, but they don't. They book Nakamura the same way they book Chad Gable. If you're a champion, you should be a priority. I mean, that's an absolute no-brainer."
Ad

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

According to WrestleVotes, Shinsuke Nakamura might go off WWE television for a few weeks and could even miss out on WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the future of The King of Strong Style.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी