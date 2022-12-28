Shinsuke Nakamura talks about his upcoming match against Legendary wrestler

The King of Strong Style Shinsuke Nakamura is preparing to break through the forbidden door and travel to Japan to face the Great Muta. Nakamura recently spoke to Yahoo Sports in Japanese, where he discussed how the match came together.

Shinsuke Nakamura is a well-known Japanese wrestler who was signed by WWE at the peak of his career. The King of Strong Style hasn't been involved in a major storyline in a while, but he's been making headlines since news broke that he will return to Japan on January 1, 2023. Nakamura will face Great Muta as part of the latter's Pro Wrestling NOAH retirement tour.

The King of Strong Style recently stated in an interview with Yahoo Sports that the match with Muta was not possible under the control of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. He was shocked to learn that the match idea had been approved and would take place when he asked Triple H for it:

"I was like, “No way. I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t think it would happen.” It was something that would never have happened under the previous structure of the WWE. Noah came to me with the idea, and we discussed it, but my answer was no. Vince (McMahon) stepped down in the summer, and I was advised by people within the company that it might be possible now. I still thought it would be difficult, but I even talked directly to Triple H. When the decision was actually made, I was shaken.” Said Nakamura. (H/T Fightful.)

Nakamura is not the only person who would be wrestling in Japan. O.C. member Karl Anderson, the NJPW Never Open Weight Champion, is also under a WWE contract and will compete for NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom in January.

Shinsuke Nakamura won the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble, WWE's most exciting event of the year, takes place next month. Shinsuke Nakamura has accomplished a lot in WWE since his arrival, but the highlight reel for his career would be winning the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Nakamura's victory was emotional, and when asked who he wanted to face at WrestleMania, The King of Strong Style didn't hesitate to scream out the name of the WWE Champion at the time, The Phenomenal AJ Styles.

The two of them competing on The Grandest Stage of All was a dream match for many fans. Styles retained the championship and Nakamura turned heel, delivering a low blow to the champion after a phenomenal match.

It would be exciting to see Shinsuke Nakamura compete in this year's Royal Rumble match, and who knows, The King of Strong Style might resurrect his WWE career and face the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

What do you think about Shinsuke Nakamura's upcoming match with The Great Muta? Let us know in the comments.

