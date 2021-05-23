Former NXT Champion teased as Roman Reigns' next challenger

Roman Reigns beat Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash in a grueling match. However, the match seems to be the end of the road for the program between The Swiss Superman and Roman Reigns for now.

It looks like Reigns will be focusing his attention on his cousin Jimmy Uso for the time being. Cesaro, on the other hand, has his hands full with Seth Rollins at the moment, after The Messiah once again brutally attacked the former on SmackDown.

However, former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura could be in cahoots with Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman and might be The Tribal Chief's next challenger. The newly-crowned King of Smackdown could be looking to expand his empire by taking on The Head of the Table.

This week on Talking Smack, Paul Heyman asked Shinsuke Nakamura if he would be interested in facing Roman Reigns. Shinsuke Nakamura replied in Japanese, to which Heyman seemed very amused. Heyman then thanked Nakamura by shaking his hand, hinting that the former Royal Rumble winner may have accepted the challenge.

Is Shinsuke Nakamura next in line for a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns?

In highly uncharacteristic fashion, Paul Heyman seemed in awe of Shinsuke Nakamura and even continued to patronize the Japanese star during Talking Smack.

Heyman's co-host Kayle Braxton even remarked that by offering Nakamura an opportunity to face Reigns, he might catch the ire of The Tribal Chief.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been showing hints of a new personality since last week. The former United States Champion first stole King Corbin's crown after his match and has continued to wear it since then. He has also allied himself with NXT call-up Rick Boogz.

It remains to be seen if Shinsuke Nakamura will finally get a big push in WWE, which seems to have been paused for the past few years.

Would you like to see Nakamura face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship? Sound off in the comments.