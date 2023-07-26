Shinsuke Nakamura could win a major title from another company and defend it in WWE, proposes veteran (Exclusive)

Shinsuke Nakamura's main roster career has had a few highs, but fans have certainly expected more from WWE's booking of the Japanese superstar. Vince Russo has now urged the company to explore the possibility of Nakamura winning a title in Japan and bringing it to the United States.

Shinsuke Nakamura put together a legendary career in Japan before arriving in WWE for a new chapter. While the 43-year-old has seven championship reigns during his WWE stint, his reputation probably demanded better treatment from the promotion.

It still might not be too late for Shinsuke to retain his relevancy on TV as Vince Russo pitched a compelling idea on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, as you can view below:

"Bro, why not send Nakamura over to Japan to win a title and then have him defend it here against some of those great Japanese wrestlers that that audience loves? Why not? It would be better than anything he's doing now." [From 41:21 onwards]

Vince Russo explains why Shinsuke Nakamura should get a non-WWE title win

Back when Vince Russo was in WWE's creative setup, WCW gave Vince McMahon a run for his money by introducing new concepts to professional wrestling and setting the stage for a fierce TV ratings war.

Russo was confident that WWE brought in the Light Heavyweight division to counter Eric Bischoff's brilliant use of Luchadors. Vince also highlighted AEW's working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and said WWE could also cross the forbidden door.

As there isn't a shortage of companies in Japan, WWE can realistically strike a deal with any organization to facilitate a story where Shinsuke Nakamura can defend a foreign title on US television.

"Bro, WWF, back in the day, one billion percent started the light heavyweight division because of the success that Eric was having with the Luchadors. Absolutely, 1,000% ripped it off. Scott Taylor, Scotty 2 Hotty, Brian Christopher, Taka Michinoku, and all those guys, right? Bro, we see what AEW is doing with New Japan, and you know, niche as it is, there is a market for New Japan." [40:40 -41:20]

