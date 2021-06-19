Shinsuke Nakamura wins the Battle for the Crown on SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura walked into tonight's episode of SmackDown, looking to cement his position as part of WWE royalty. The King of Strong Style was preparing to face King Corbin all week in what was being dubbed the Battle for the Crown.

WWE official Adam Pearce made the match official on the previous edition of SmackDown, where the winner takes it all, and would officially be crowned king.

King Corbin looked to take back what was stolen from him, but was unsuccessful in his attempt, as Shinsuke Nakamura defeated him clean in the middle of the ring.

It was a good match between both men, as they showcased everything they had. However, the Kinshasa proved to be too much for King Corbin to handle.

Shinsuke Nakamura's crowning was a bit too much for Corbin, as he broke down in tears upon seeing Rick Boogs place the crown on the King of Strong Style's head at his official coronation.

Could Shinsuke Nakamura defend his crown in a King of the Ring tournament?

With his victory over King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura has officially ascended the throne as the king of WWE. Now that he has his hands on the crown, many are wondering what could be next for the Japanese star.

There are plenty of ways WWE can proceed from here. Knowing how tenacious King Corbin is, they could choose to continue this feud for supremacy between the two.

This could perhaps lead to another edition of King of the Ring. There has been a lot of chatter on social media recently about the possibility of having the prestigious tournament return.

RAW star Xavier Woods has also expressed his interest in being the first entrant into the next edition of the tournament.

Been screaming into the void about #KOTR for years so time to shoot my shot. This works for people with the rumble so I’ll try it...



IM ANNOUNCING MYSELF AS THE FIRST CONTESTANT IN THE HOPEFULLY EVENTUAL KING OF THE RING TOURNAMENT (let’s see if this sticks) — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) June 17, 2021

King Corbin will also be interested in entering, in an attempt to regain his lost crown.

There is no official word from WWE about the King of the Ring tournament making a return. Nevertheless, it would be great to see the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin and Xavier Woods battle it out for the crown.

Would you like to see WWE bring back the King of the Ring tournament? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Alan John