Shinsuke Nakamura wins major feud and qualifies for Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Shinsuke Nakamura is currently having one of his best years in a WWE ring. The King of Strong Style now finds himself with an opportunity to become Mr. Money in the Bank.

Shinsuke Nakamura, who recently won the crown from King Corbin, faced him once again in one of two qualifying matches of the night. It seemed like the final edition of their feud.

Contrary to Shinsuke Nakamura's success, his opponent Baron Corbin had a rough couple of weeks, having lost his crown to The King of Strong Style and suffering successive defeats to him.

It was a hard-fought match, which looked like it could go either way at one point. Corbin had early momentum and even delivered a Brainbuster to the former IC Champion right on top of the announcer's desk.

However, Baron Corbin would lose focus midway through the match to attack Rick Boogs, which allowed Nakamura to claw his way back into the match.

The King of Strong Style would hit Baron Corbin with the Kinshasa, sealing his victory and his spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Shinsuke Nakamura joins a star-studded field for the Money in the Bank ladder match

Shinsuke Nakamura isn't the only WWE Superstar to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. He will be joined by fellow SmackDown Superstars Big E and Kevin Owens.

RAW Superstars Drew McIntyre, Riddle, John Morrison, and Ricochet are also part of this year's Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

The final Money in the Bank qualifier will be decided later tonight on SmackDown, between Cesaro and Seth Rollins.

Nevertheless, it is a huge opportunity for all men involved in the match, as they look to become Mr. Money in the Bank, with the hope of cashing in their contract for a WWE or Universal Championship match.

Who do you think will come out on top in the ladder match? Let us know in the comments section.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Alan John