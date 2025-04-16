Shocking Shield reunion set for WWE WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

The main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One will see two former Shield members collide in a Triple Threat Match, also featuring CM Punk. Fans expecting some sort of reunion between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins may be glad to know the following update.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes said fans may see a little bit of "Shield flashbacks" during the upcoming Triple Threat Match featuring Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk.

"I think they work together a little bit too. I don't think it's for the whole match but I do think you'll see some Shield flashbacks for a portion of the contest." [From 25:25 onwards]

Roman Reigns got some bitter flashbacks this past Monday on RAW when the OTC was struck with a chair shot to the back by Seth Rollins. The spot looked eerily similar to the faction's implosion more than a decade ago on the red brand.

The former Architect was quick to capitalize on the bit with a curb stomp on Reigns. This was the second consecutive week wherein Rollins had flattened both Punk and Reigns with a curb stomp.

It remains to be seen which of these three men will stand tall in the ring after the match goes down at WrestleMania 41 this Saturday.

