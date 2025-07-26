Shocking WWE name could have made Hulk Hogan's SmackDown tribute memorable, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about the company's tribute to Hulk Hogan. The iconic wrestler passed away on July 24, at the age of 71.
WWE paid tribute to Hulk Hogan this week on SmackDown. The company honored him with a 10-bell salute. They also aired a video package narrated by Triple H chronicling the life and times of the legendary wrestler and how he created an impact beyond the ring.
This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with Mac Davis, Russo suggested that Vince McMahon should have been asked to do the voiceover on the video package. He noted that Vince could not appear on screen. However, he felt it would have created a huge impact if the boss had said some words for the iconic wrestler.
"Now, that's something very interesting. Could Vince have done the voiceover? Yeah, Vince can't show up there. I mean, let's be honest, guys. And, bro, honestly, I'm sure he wanted to, but no way. I mean, absolutely no way. But how interesting would it have been if we would have heard Vince's voice over that?" [12:04 onwards]
Although Vince McMahon couldn’t honor Hulk Hogan on WWE television, he shared a heartfelt message on X/Twitter, praising the legendary wrestler for his contributions to the industry, his role in paving the way for future superstars, and the way he transcended professional wrestling.
