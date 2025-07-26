Shocking WWE name could have made Hulk Hogan's SmackDown tribute memorable, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about the company's tribute to Hulk Hogan. The iconic wrestler passed away on July 24, at the age of 71.

Ad

WWE paid tribute to Hulk Hogan this week on SmackDown. The company honored him with a 10-bell salute. They also aired a video package narrated by Triple H chronicling the life and times of the legendary wrestler and how he created an impact beyond the ring.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with Mac Davis, Russo suggested that Vince McMahon should have been asked to do the voiceover on the video package. He noted that Vince could not appear on screen. However, he felt it would have created a huge impact if the boss had said some words for the iconic wrestler.

Ad

Trending

"Now, that's something very interesting. Could Vince have done the voiceover? Yeah, Vince can't show up there. I mean, let's be honest, guys. And, bro, honestly, I'm sure he wanted to, but no way. I mean, absolutely no way. But how interesting would it have been if we would have heard Vince's voice over that?" [12:04 onwards]

Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Ad

Although Vince McMahon couldn’t honor Hulk Hogan on WWE television, he shared a heartfelt message on X/Twitter, praising the legendary wrestler for his contributions to the industry, his role in paving the way for future superstars, and the way he transcended professional wrestling.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE