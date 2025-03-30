Shotzi admits to having a crush on WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Shotzi recently took to social media to send a message to a popular star, admitting she once had a crush on them. The star in question is NXT's Jordynne Grace.

Both Shotzi and Jordynne Grace are currently performing in the company's developmental brand, NXT. While the former SmackDown star's current booking has not been the best, Grace has started her career on the black and silver brand with a bang as she recently defeated former WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at Roadblock.

Jordynne Grace recently took to Instagram to post several photos of her physical transformation through the years. In her post's caption, Grace also sent a five-word message.

"Change is the only constant," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

This post caught Shotzi's attention and she left a comment on it, revealing that she had had a crush on Jordynne Grace sometime back.

"I had a crush on you back then! Now, I worship you!" she commented.

Check out a screenshot of her comment below:

Screenshot of Shotzi's comment [Credit: Jordynne Grace on Instagram]

Booker T talked about Jordynne Grace signing with WWE

After leaving TNA Wrestling in January 2025, Jordynne Grace joined WWE. During an edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said he believed Grace would make her debut on the main roster, but the star went to WWE NXT instead.

The legend also mentioned that he believed the former TNA Knockouts World Champion was ready to touch new heights in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I thought Jordynne Grace was going to go straight to the main roster but looks like she's going to be sticking around NXT for a minute. You know she showed up, looked like she and Stephanie Vaquer might have something. As well as, you know, sky is the limit for Jordynne Grace. I mean she looks so ready for this moment. I swear to God, she looks so ready for this moment. I'm so glad for her to actually have this time to shine."

It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Jordynne Grace on the black and silver brand.

