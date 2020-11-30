Shotzi Blackheart talks about how she got into wrestling

Shotzi Blackheart appeared on the most recent episode of Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast to discuss a number of matters. These included how she got into professional wrestling, her Tough Enough audition and her second try out with WWE. Shotzi Blackheart currently performs on NXT.

Need a good laugh? Want to hear @ShotziWWE and I sing? Well then #cgspeednotspeedround is your place! 😂 Catch it now! 👇🏼https://t.co/yoJMaQT8YZ pic.twitter.com/hL1aEdev7b — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) November 28, 2020

Speaking to Lillian Garcia, Shotzi Blackheart discussed what it was like to get through her Tough Enough audition. She spoke about how she had to leave Tough Enough because they realized she had a heart condition. She felt devastated and scared as she herself was not aware she had any heart problems.

"So I think like a year into my training I got onto Tough Enough. And I made it into the house, I was like, the top 13. And they told me that I couldn’t do it, because they found that I had a heart condition so I had to leave the show. I was devastated and really scared, because I didn’t know I had anything wrong with me whatsoever. It’s just a heart murmur, like I just had to do more tests on it to see how serious it was. It’s definitely not as serious, but I just have to monitor it every six months or whatever." H/t 411 Mania

Shotzi Blackheart was not a big wrestling fan

Shotzi Blackheart also discussed how she got into pro-wrestling. She said she was never a big fan of wrestling, but started following it thanks to her brother. Ultimately, Shotzi Blackheart's decision to become a pro-wrestler was when she and her sister decided to become a tag team, but only she continued to pursue it.

"Well, I was never like a huge wrestling fan. My brother was super into it and I would watch it when he did, or like, play the video games with him. But after leaving L.A. and moving back home — I moved back home and I didn’t have that musical theater performing outlet. So I started a band, but that was a little chaotic, and I’d fight with my bandmates and we didn’t agree on music. So it wasn’t working out. And me and my sister were watching Raw one day. And she was like, ‘Man, I want to be valets for these guys.’ And I think it was The Wyatt Family on TV or something. And I was like, ‘Girl, we should be a tag team!’ And she was down for it, but I was the only one who pursued it." H/t 411 Mania

Shotzi Blackheart is currently tearing it up in NXT, where she is scheduled to take on Candice Le Rae and her team at WarGames. As things stand, Blackheart has managed to recruit Ember Moon to her team, and it is believed that Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai will be joining the soon. You can read more here.

Shotzi Blackheart is one of the most talented wrestlers in NXT, and WarGames will only help her further her legacy as a future Superstar. Hopefully, she, along with her team, will have a great showing at WarGames.