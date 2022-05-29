"Disgusting, disgraceful, and completely cruel" – WWE star lashes out at Aliyah after SmackDown

An irate Shotzi fired shots at Aliyah after the rookie shut her in the locker room during WWE SmackDown this week.

As Raquel Rodriguez was preparing for her rematch against Ronda Rousey, Shotzi attempted to rile up the female talent to unite against the former NXT Women's Champion. Natalya and Shayna Baszler agreed with her, and the trio looked to disrupt the match. However, while Nattie and Shayna walked out, Aliyah managed to lock Shotzi inside the room.

Speaking to Kayla Braxton on Talking Smack, Shotzi said it was disgraceful for the NXT callup to trap her in the locker room. She detailed that she was focused on getting to the top of the WWE Women's division and was tired of other stars like Aliyah and Raquel trying to halt her progress:

"Did you just see what Aliyah did to me? What Aliyah did to me was disgusting, disgraceful, and completely cruel. I would never do something like that. I respect my peers. I am not focused on bullying, or playing mind games with the other women. I am focused on my next opportunity I deserve to be at the top of this Women's division. And I'm sick of women like Aliyah and Raquel getting in my way. (from 0:11 to 0:50)

Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey teamed up on WWE SmackDown

After being egged on by Shotzi, Natalya and Baszler disrupted the #1 contender's match between current champion Rousey and Rodriguez, leading to the bout ending in a no-contest.

It led to an impromptu matchup with Raquel and Rousey teaming up to take on Nattie and Baszler. The SmackDown Women's Champion and her partner made quick work of the opposition, and Raquel hit The Texana Bomb on Shayna for the pinfall.

It'll be interesting to see if Shotzi gets a match against Aliyah or Raquel to settle their differences inside the squared circle next week.

Edited by Abhinav Singh