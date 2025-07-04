Shotzi makes an emotional announcement following departure from WWE after 6 years

Shotzi will be retaining her name following her exit from WWE after six years. As she made her return to the independent scene, the ex-WWE star posted an emotional tweet on X/Twitter.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion announced back in May that WWE wouldn't be renewing her contract. It was a huge shock to fans who loved Shotzi, and many believed that she was one of the most underutilized talents in the women's division.

It's both feet forward for Shotzi, who put out a tweet announcing her documentary on the emotional first weekend back on the independent scene. She stated that she wrestled with a sense of purpose:

The former WWE star was visibly emotional in the video (Picture Courtesy: ShotziTCB on Twitter/X)

A major name was the first person to reach out to Shotzi after she announced her WWE exit

It's no secret that the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was a very beloved figure backstage in WWE, and her connection with her peers directly translated into a connection with fans. But you might be surprised to learn who the first person was that reached out to her following her announcement of her WWE exit after six years.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Shotzi revealed that Charlotte Flair was the first person to reach out to her following her WWE exit and asked her if there were any strings she could pull.

She explained the wholesome relationship she has with The Queen as they rehabbed together during an injury spell:

"She was honestly the first person that called me. When that news hit, she was the first person to call me. She was like, 'What do you need me to do? What connections can I pull? What do you want? I will help you.' She has been such a rock for me, and I hope me for her as well, because we were doing ACL rehab at the same time, and we were just there for each other. She has been a person that somebody, like I've cried to during that whole process, and, yeah, she's just been so great." [38:55 - 39:41]

Interestingly enough, Charlotte Flair being there for someone is the premise behind her current storyline with Alexa Bliss. Although Flair has made it clear on SmackDown that she wasn't interested in forming even a necessary alliance with Alexa Bliss, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has persisted.

Some have speculated that Charlotte Flair being there for Alexa Bliss in their early NXT days is something based on reality, and not just a storyline.

