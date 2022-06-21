SmackDown superstar feels that Ronda Rousey is an "awesome" champion

Shotzi recently opened up about her views on SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, claiming that she is an "awesome" champion.

Shotzi has faced Rousey three times since the former UFC star returned earlier this year. Although she lost all three matches, she got a few licks in and showed off some moves against the champ, which the former NXT Women's Champion feels great about.

The green-haired superstar recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where she discussed her seven-year long career so far, her likes and dislikes, and the tank, which was a big part of her presentation. She also talked about Ronda and had nothing but praise for her.

While Satin pointed out that the champ seems to be taking more offense from her opponents in her second run with the company, making those facing her look strong even in defeat, Shotzi said this:

"Yeah, that's really what makes her an awesome champion, you know." (28:42 to 28:47)

Ronda Rousey has faced the likes of Sonya Deville, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi ever since she made returned to WWE in January. And although she has won all these matches, she has looked more vulnerable against these superstars, giving them more chances to get their stuff in.

Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Natalya at Money in the Bank

Ronda Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at WWE's upcoming premium live-event, Money in the Bank, on July 2.

The Queen of Harts claimed the no. 1 contendership for the belt after winning a six-pack challenge on the June 3 episode of the blue brand. She pinned Shotzi in a match that also included Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, and Xia Li.

The feud between Ronda and Nattie seems to have gotten a bit personal after a Twitter spat regarding the content Natalya puts on YouTube. The weird part about all this is that the two women have been friends for a long time. Nattie even trained the former UFC Women's Champion in wrestling.

As SmackDown faces a drought of top female superstars, it seems highly unlikely that Ronda Rousey will lose that match at Money in the Bank. However, with the way her matches have been planned over the past few months, Natalya is sure to get a good few moves in. The match should be a good watch.

