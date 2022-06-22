"Been there" - Shotzi reacts to former AEW wrestler's car getting stolen

In a recent tweet, WWE SmackDown star Shotzi reacted to former AEW star WARHORSE's car being stolen.

In August 2020, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion publicly announced that her Honda Civic, which contained a bag with all her wrestling gear, boots, jacket, and signature helmet, was stolen outside her apartment in Orlando.

A few days later, she uploaded a video to YouTube stating that the police had recovered her vehicle and its contents.

After WARHORSE recently tweeted that his car had been stolen, the SmackDown star recalled having a similar experience and revealed a precautionary measure.

"Damn. Been there. I hid an airtag in my car now," she wrote.

Shotzi gives her honest opinion on WWE taking away her tank

The star entered the arena while riding a miniature tank during her babyface run. But after she turned heel on SmackDown, the higher-ups decided to put an end to the unique entrance.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Shotzi claimed that it wasn't her idea to stop using the tank, but she is embracing the change.

"That wasn't my decision, but I'm embracing the change because I've been 'the ballsy bada**' my entire career, even on the Indies, I was always looked at as a babyface. It's nice after seven years later to finally change up the character and find something new within me. I think I'm finally grabbing the horns and rolling with it."

The star's last match was against current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, albeit in a loss. She's currently set to face Aliyah on the blue brand next week in a qualifying match for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. It'll be interesting to see which star will advance to the premium live event.

