Shotzi reveals canceled plans for her before WWE departure

Shotzi recently parted ways with WWE. She revealed the canceled plans the company had for her prior to her departure.

Shotzi began her WWE career in NXT, where she wrestled for several years before moving up to the main roster in 2021. Her most notable feud on the main roster was against Damage CTRL, which saw her compete in a WarGames match.

In early 2024, she returned to NXT to compete for the NXT Women's Championship against Lyra Valkyria. However, she sustained a serious knee injury during the match, sidelining her for several months. When she returned from injury, she formed an alliance with Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley. Unfortunately, this run came to an end as she departed the company earlier this month when her contract expired.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the former WWE star revealed that she wanted to help build up Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley so they could all join the main roster together. However, WWE told her no since they had plans for her to start a program with Chelsea Green, which ultimately got canceled.

"We have you for two months, and then main main roster wants you back. And I was like, 'Great. That's perfect. Give me a little run. Put me with these girls.' Like, I wanna build up Gigi and Tatum. I really believe in them. And I thought we were killing it. I thought we were super hot, and then I fell in love with them. Like, I was like, 'Oh my god. Can we go to the main roster together?' Because I have fallen in love with these girls. And then I was told like, 'Oh, you're gonna start a storyline with Chelsea', which I was all for. Chelsea is super great."

She continued:

"And they bring me into SmackDown. They're like rehearsing my entrance on the tron, and then they cut it. And then it was like week after week, nothing and nothing. And then I started to wonder like, 'Oh man, my contract's up in a few months, like what is going on?' And nobody had answers for me, and that's like finally, when I was like, well I'm gonna cut this promo and I'm gonna get some answers by cutting this promo."

Shotzi fired shots at WWE after her departure

Shotzi wrestled her last WWE match in February 2025, which took place on WWE Speed against Zoey Stark. It was the final of the Women's Speed Title number one contendership tournament. Zoey Stark ultimately won the match.

Now that Shotzi is no longer with WWE, she posted a clip of that match and said that she can't wait to wrestle for more than three minutes.

"My last match. Can't wait to wrestle for a lot longer than 3 minutes. 💪🏼," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Shotzi.

