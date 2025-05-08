Shotzi sends warning to former WWE Intercontinental Champion

WWE released several top superstars last week, including Shotzi. Her run was hindered by injuries, but now the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is looking to make up for lost time on the indies. She has just called out a multi-time champion and the spouse of a current superstar.

The Ballsy Bad*ss had been wrestling for around five years when World Wrestling Entertainment signed her in October 2019. Despite setbacks, Shotzi became a fan favorite on the main roster, but she was surprisingly released on May 3. Shotzi is now looking forward to returning to the indies, where another former WWE Superstar found immense success: Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder.

Long Island Iced-Z became The Indy God and The Deathmatch King in his post-WWE career, and that's just two of Cardona's new monikers. The NY native was released in April 2020 after 15 years, but since then, the former Intercontinental Champion has had numerous championship reigns and success with TNA, GCW, NWA, AEW/ROH, and MLW, among others.

Shotzi took to X this week to respond to a fan who predicted she's about to have the greatest run of all-time on the indies. The 33-year-old issued a warning to Cardona.

"Facts. Im coming for @TheMattCardona throne," Shotzi wrote.

Shotzi's response fueled speculation on a potential Deathmatch. The aforementioned fan was responding to a tweet in which Shotzi indicated she's open to wrestling Nick Gage, whom Cardona defeated in a Deathmatch at GCW Homecoming Weekend 2021 to become GCW World Champion. At that point, Matt declared himself the Deathmatch King.

Shotzi wants to wrestle another former WWE Superstar

Shotzi is ready to resume her career outside of World Wrestling Entertainment, and she's open to suggestions. The 2020 NXT Breakout Superstar took to X to ask fans about their favorite indie talents and promotions.

Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin responded and said he'd fight Shotzi. She then sent a message to the promoters.

"SOMEONE BOOK THIS RIGHT NOW!" Shotzi wrote.

Corbin, real name Tom Pestock, was released on November 1 when his 12-year run ended. He is using "Bishop Dyer" on the indies.

