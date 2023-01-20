"Should not be too difficult to get over" - Wrestling veteran thinks WWE might be intentionally burying Elias (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has discussed Elias' potential, while also pointing out that WWE seems to be refusing to push him under Triple H.

For the majority of last year, Elias worked as Ezekiel after undergoing a gimmick change. However, after Triple H took over the creative team, he quickly scrapped the Ezekiel gimmick and brought back Elias on October 17th.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo praised the 35-year-old star. He mentioned that getting him over with the WWE Universe isn't too difficult.

"Elias is a cool guy. Elias has been a cool guy from day one. They have never one single time tapped into Elias being a cool guy. Could it be that people writing for him are not cool? I don't know but he is another guy who should not be too difficult to get over." said Vince Russo [40:50 – 41:27]

Elias recently returned to WWE RAW to warn The Bloodline

A few weeks ago, Elias made his return to RAW and joined forces with the locker room to stop The Bloodline.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley in an interview, The Drifter issued a warning to the heel faction, claiming that they've taken everything from him. He said:

"Listen, The Bloodline, they’ve taken almost everything from me. They took my partner from me. They tried to end my career last week, and tonight, they smashed me with my own guitar. It’s ridiculous. They’re running wild and they need to be stopped. I’ll tell you what, next week, I’m showing up and I’m gonna have my guitar. So if I see The Bloodline, you better believe I’m coming swinging, especially for Solo.”

Elias lost to Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight on RAW before losing to Omos on the latest edition of WWE RAW.

