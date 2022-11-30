"Should fire him" - Fans react to possibility of WWE punishing Kevin Owens for performing unplanned spot on Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2022

Since news emerged that Roman Reigns was reportedly angry owing to an unplanned spot involving Kevin Owens at Survivor Series 2022, fans have been busy talking about the situation. While many believe it was just a one-off incident considering just how experienced KO is, some have demanded that he be punished.
In the main event of the Premium Live Event, The Bloodline defeated Owens, Drew McIntyre, and Brawling Brutes in a WarGames match. The bout's closing moments featured a heated brawl between The Tribal Chief and Kevin Owens, who hammered punches at each other. However, at one point, KO struck a slap at Reigns, which reportedly ruptured the latter's eardrum.
Though all the competitors wrapped up the match smoothly, backstage, Reigns went on an "expletive-filled rant" about the unplanned slap spot. Thankfully, the situation is said to have been diffused within 20 minutes. Since the altercation became public, fans have been sharing their opinions on Twitter.
A few users proclaimed that Owens must be punished for going off-script, with one going as far as to say he needs to be fired. However, the majority sentiment seems to be that it was a mere accident and need not be stressed.
Kevin Owens is rumored to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023
If the recent rumors are anything to go by, Roman Reigns could put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2023. For those unaware, the duo also competed at the said Premium Live Event's 2021 edition, where The Tribal Chief won a Last Man Standing match.
The build-up to the rumored match is already underway, with KO scoring a massive win over Jey Uso on this week's WWE RAW. While there's little to no chance Roman Reigns would drop his gold anytime before the much-anticipated WrestleMania 39, it's safe to say Owens could take him to the limits.
Do you think Kevin Owens deserves to be punished for the accidental spot at Survivor Series 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.
