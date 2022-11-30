"Should fire him" - Fans react to possibility of WWE punishing Kevin Owens for performing unplanned spot on Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2022

Since news emerged that Roman Reigns was reportedly angry owing to an unplanned spot involving Kevin Owens at Survivor Series 2022, fans have been busy talking about the situation. While many believe it was just a one-off incident considering just how experienced KO is, some have demanded that he be punished.

In the main event of the Premium Live Event, The Bloodline defeated Owens, Drew McIntyre, and Brawling Brutes in a WarGames match. The bout's closing moments featured a heated brawl between The Tribal Chief and Kevin Owens, who hammered punches at each other. However, at one point, KO struck a slap at Reigns, which reportedly ruptured the latter's eardrum.

Though all the competitors wrapped up the match smoothly, backstage, Reigns went on an "expletive-filled rant" about the unplanned slap spot. Thankfully, the situation is said to have been diffused within 20 minutes. Since the altercation became public, fans have been sharing their opinions on Twitter.

A few users proclaimed that Owens must be punished for going off-script, with one going as far as to say he needs to be fired. However, the majority sentiment seems to be that it was a mere accident and need not be stressed.

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV



Im a KO fan but you cant just put the biggest draw in jeopardy cuz you wanted to look tough.



This couldve had DRASTIC implications for Mania season



I would suspend KO for 30 days Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble There it is There it is https://t.co/FkEms6iEbk Kevin Owens should be punished for this.Im a KO fan but you cant just put the biggest draw in jeopardy cuz you wanted to look tough.This couldve had DRASTIC implications for Mania seasonI would suspend KO for 30 days twitter.com/WrestlingHumbl… Kevin Owens should be punished for this.Im a KO fan but you cant just put the biggest draw in jeopardy cuz you wanted to look tough.This couldve had DRASTIC implications for Mania seasonI would suspend KO for 30 days twitter.com/WrestlingHumbl…

🤼🖤💙 @intern4zionale @JobberNationTV Send him to AEW Dark as a punishment 🤣🤣🤣 @JobberNationTV Send him to AEW Dark as a punishment 🤣🤣🤣

Philip Arieth @y2jackass

Suspend a man for 30 days… you act like the man got caught breaking the wellness policy. It was a mistake and heat of the moment, AT MOST just have a talk to both guys and settle it there. @JobberNationTV What a ridiculous takeSuspend a man for 30 days… you act like the man got caught breaking the wellness policy. It was a mistake and heat of the moment, AT MOST just have a talk to both guys and settle it there. @JobberNationTV What a ridiculous takeSuspend a man for 30 days… you act like the man got caught breaking the wellness policy. It was a mistake and heat of the moment, AT MOST just have a talk to both guys and settle it there.

Axel Gear // Mr. Jack @Mr_Axel_Gear @JobberNationTV It was fine, Roman was just heated because it hit him a little flush and he thought it ruptured his ear drum. Turns out everything was fine and they squashed it before heading home. @JobberNationTV It was fine, Roman was just heated because it hit him a little flush and he thought it ruptured his ear drum. Turns out everything was fine and they squashed it before heading home.

ItssHassan @ItssHassan_ @JobberNationTV Bro relax if it was big deal he wouldn't been on the show on Monday they clearly understood it was in heat of the moment and an accident and dealt with professionalism @JobberNationTV Bro relax if it was big deal he wouldn't been on the show on Monday they clearly understood it was in heat of the moment and an accident and dealt with professionalism

Kalkirajsinh Zala @Kalkirajsinh_08 @JobberNationTV KO is most loved by HHH after Balor. Its going to be fine. @JobberNationTV KO is most loved by HHH after Balor. Its going to be fine.

FunkoRow23 @ChiMade23 @JobberNationTV Nah, Roman will be ok lol he barely there anyway....good audible KO @JobberNationTV Nah, Roman will be ok lol he barely there anyway....good audible KO

Kevin Owens is rumored to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023

If the recent rumors are anything to go by, Roman Reigns could put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2023. For those unaware, the duo also competed at the said Premium Live Event's 2021 edition, where The Tribal Chief won a Last Man Standing match.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Current plan for the 2023 Royal Rumble is for Roman Reigns to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens (WrestlingNewsCo). Current plan for the 2023 Royal Rumble is for Roman Reigns to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens (WrestlingNewsCo). https://t.co/STAxgGe2Uq

The build-up to the rumored match is already underway, with KO scoring a massive win over Jey Uso on this week's WWE RAW. While there's little to no chance Roman Reigns would drop his gold anytime before the much-anticipated WrestleMania 39, it's safe to say Owens could take him to the limits.

