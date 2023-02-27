The WWE Universe can be quite picky at times with regard to who they wish to see in the title picture. That was the case when Charlotte Flair defended the SmackDown Women's Championship at a house show in a fatal four-way match that involved NXT star Zoey Stark.

The Queen was part of the Road to WrestleMania Supershow on February 25, which emanated from the State Farm Arena in Champaign, Illinois. Her challengers were Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, and Zoey Stark. For the 29-year-old NXT star, it was her first outing on the main roster live circuit.

Zoey Stark appeared in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. After lasting over 26 minutes in the match, she was eliminated by Sonya Deville. She also made two appearances on WWE Main Event, wrestling Dana Brooke on both occasions.

Fans were unhappy about seeing the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion in the title match. Some felt she was not ready for the spot she was given, while others thought that she did not have an established character yet.

chey ⚡️ @womenswrestli17 now why is zoey on a live event for the smackdown women’s championship now why is zoey on a live event for the smackdown women’s championship 😭 https://t.co/rMoEeSdjSf

SportOFWrestlin @sportofwrestlin @womenswrestli17 Why do they even do this? What’s the point @womenswrestli17 Why do they even do this? What’s the point

Terrell @terrellsmanboob @womenswrestli17 Please tell me she just filled in for someone who couldn’t come 🤞🏾 @womenswrestli17 Please tell me she just filled in for someone who couldn’t come 🤞🏾

jay @vexi999 @womenswrestli17 she’s boring w zero personality, but she is really good in the ring so that call up could be soon. @womenswrestli17 she’s boring w zero personality, but she is really good in the ring so that call up could be soon.

TjWwrestling @tjwrestling @womenswrestli17 She is very good in the ring and she has cool movesets but she needs to find a better heel character @womenswrestli17 She is very good in the ring and she has cool movesets but she needs to find a better heel character

victoria for hof 🙏🙏🙏 @laycoolstan @womenswrestli17 i was so disappointed when she came out i thought i was getting zelina in the match @womenswrestli17 i was so disappointed when she came out i thought i was getting zelina in the match 😭

Councilman Bill Dexhart @RighteousKngFu @womenswrestli17 Zoey is def good enough in ring imo. They need to find a solid gimmick for her though. @womenswrestli17 Zoey is def good enough in ring imo. They need to find a solid gimmick for her though.

WWE Veteran doesn't think Charlotte Flair should main event WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. On the following episode of WWE RAW, Ri[pley declared that she intended to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. There is speculation that their match could be the main event on Night One.

While speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell called it a bad idea and stated that Ripley vs. Flair is not the main event caliber bout.

"I would go with the program," said the former WWE manager. "I would go with what they have been working on for six to eight months. Rhea [Ripley] and Charlotte Flair? I don't think it's a main event. It may be a main event match, but that's not up to me. That's up to the fans. They determine that. I don't." [From 12:00 to 12:25]

With Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' story against the Bloodline's Usos heating up, it appears that a tag team match between those teams will headline Night One in Hollywood.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair will create history at the Showcase of the Immortals if their match goes ahead, becoming the first women to have a WrestleMania rematch.

Would you like to see Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley headline WrestleMania Night One? Sounds off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes