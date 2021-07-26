"He is just showing up for the paycheck" - WWE Hall of Famer says Bobby Lashley will destroy Goldberg in under 3 minutes 

Goldberg returned to WWE TV this past week to begin his SummerSlam program with Bobby Lashley, much to the displeasure of many fans.

WWE has relied on having part-time talent in marquee main event spots at SummerSlam, with Goldberg and John Cena slated to be in world title matches.

Eric Bischoff opened up about Goldberg's return on the latest edition of his "For The Heat" radio show with Conrad Thompson. The WWE Hall of Famer didn't mince his words while criticizing the decision to get Goldberg back as he predicted the SummerSlam match to end in under three minutes.

Bischoff stated that Goldberg is just focused on securing a massive payday and not winning the WWE Championship.

"I'm not happy about it as well. Sure. It's obvious (Bobby Lashley winning). Let's talk about what's interesting about that match-up because we already know what the ending is going to be. Goldberg shows up; he wrestles two matches a year because he signed a contract a couple of years ago for a massive amount of money, and all he's got to do is show up and work matches. He doesn't care whether he wins or loses. He is just showing up for the paycheck. So, the real question is, how long does that match last? Does it go down in under three minutes this time? Does it go four and a half? What do you think? What's the over and under on the time limit on that? I say under three. I bet you under three," revealed Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff also argued that Goldberg was no longer a mainstream attraction, apart from a headline or two on a prominent outlet. The former WCW boss added that he liked Bill Goldberg and recalled their days working together.

"Na, no, he doesn't. He is dead in the mainstream. I mean, he will get a headline on Sports Illustrated or something like that, but he has nothing going on. I mean, I like Bill. I get along with Bill just fine. Bill and I, you know, have some great history together, some not-so-great history together. But, you know, overall, I like Bill, but I just know what it is. I mean, it is what it is," added Eric Bischoff.

They are going to get the most out of him: Eric Bischoff on Goldberg's WWE contract

Bischoff explained that Goldberg has two matches a year on his WWE contract, and the company intends to use the 54-year-old veteran to put other talents over.

The former Executive Director of SmackDown said that Bobby Lashley was already at a very high level, and catapulting the reigning champion to another echelon would be an arduous task for WWE.

Eric Bischoff saw only one logical outcome for the SummerSlam match, a convincing victory for WWE's Almighty.

"Bill has got two matches a year," Bischoff continued, "and I'm guessing, and nobody has ever told me this. No one associated with WWE has ever hinted at anything that sounds like what I'm about to say - but I'm guessing there is some buyer's remorse there. I bet there may be some people walking around in Stamford, Connecticut, going, 'Jeez, I wish we wouldn't have signed this guy to this long of a contract.' They are going to get the most out of him as they can, and they are going to use him to get other people over. And in Bobby Lashley's case, they are bringing him up. They want to take him to the next level. Bobby has been at a high level for a long time. It makes it a lot harder to take a guy like that to the next level because he has been at such a high level for a long, long time. What are the options? Have him eat Goldberg alive! That's how that match is going to go. There is nothing emotional about it with me; to me, it's just like a maths equation."

You don’t belong in the same world as me, let alone the same ring. Get that close again, @The305MVP won’t be able to hold me back.



No thanks, old man.



#WWERaw @WWE pic.twitter.com/OcIL2e9j6t — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 20, 2021

Bischoff was also glad that Goldberg's return segment with Bobby Lashley wasn't the main event on the last RAW episode as he felt it would have sent the fans home unhappy.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's assessment of Goldberg's return? How long do you see the match lasting at SummerSlam? Share your predictions in the comments section.

Edited by Vedant Jain